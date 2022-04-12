New guidelines for Int'l travellers: From South Africa to Mauritius, here is a list of at-risk countries

South Africa floods: 10 videos explain devastation caused by nature's fury

India

oi-Prakash KL

Johannesburg, Apr 12: Visuals of widespread flooding caused by prolonged rains in Durban in South Africa have gone viral on social media sites while a section of netizens has expressed their anguish against the global media for not giving the attention to the horrific impact of the weather event. At least 45 have died due to the flash floods and landslides.

Netizens have flooded the dreadful clips of water gushing rapidly the houses and streets. The rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 45 people, damaging the port, major highways and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, according to local officials.

South Africa's military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

Some people have been swept away by surging waters, say officials. Durban port, the largest and busiest shipping terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, has been inundated with floodwaters that carried away shipping containers and left them in a jumbled pile.

Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.

Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number is beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

#KZNFloods: We are deeply saddened by the growing number of fatalities in KwaZulu- Natal due to the recent floods.



The shocking pictures & videos from KZN highlight that weather extremes are increasing in many parts of South Africa and are a reminder of the climate crisis. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/miTZxkVsgv — Centre for Green Economy (@afrigreen_) April 12, 2022

"There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing," he said. "Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas," Moxilisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

"Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy," he said. "We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment." (AP)