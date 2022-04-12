YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    South Africa floods: 10 videos explain devastation caused by nature's fury

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Johannesburg, Apr 12: Visuals of widespread flooding caused by prolonged rains in Durban in South Africa have gone viral on social media sites while a section of netizens has expressed their anguish against the global media for not giving the attention to the horrific impact of the weather event. At least 45 have died due to the flash floods and landslides.

    South Africa floods: 10 videos explain devastation caused by natures fury

    Netizens have flooded the dreadful clips of water gushing rapidly the houses and streets. The rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 45 people, damaging the port, major highways and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, according to local officials.

    South Africa's military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

    Some people have been swept away by surging waters, say officials. Durban port, the largest and busiest shipping terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, has been inundated with floodwaters that carried away shipping containers and left them in a jumbled pile.

    Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.

    Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number is beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

    "There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing," he said. "Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas," Moxilisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

    "Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy," he said. "We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment." (AP)

    More SOUTH AFRICA News  

    Read more about:

    south africa durban

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X