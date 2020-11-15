‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi

Children's Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee''s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday expressed his grief over the death of Soumitra Chatterjee.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor, Shri Soumitra Chatterjee. He has a long illustrious career & won many accolades for his acting prowess. He will continue to inspire young generations. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition still 'critical', say doctors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. "In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.