Sorry that ‘gracious EAM' Sushma Swaraj will leave Parliament: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram earlier said Sushma Swaraj's decision not to contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is linked to changing political scenario in Madhya Pradesh. A day after

Swaraj ruled out contesting Lok Sabha elections, Chidambaram called her 'smart' for observing the political climate in the BJP-ruled state.

Swapan Dasgupta

Sushma, who represents Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha in Parliament, had announced her decision in Indore yesterday where she had gone to canvass for the Assembly elections currently underway.

Soon after Sushma's announcement, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta had come out in her support on Twitter.

[Chidambaram calls Sushma Swaraj 'smart' for announcing retirement]

"Retiring from electoral politics on account of health issues doesn't imply she is retiring from politics altogether. There is a great deal of contribution she can make to public life despite not being in the Lok Sabha," he tweeted.

Appreciating his comment, Sushma tweeted, "You are right, Swapan. I am not retiring from politics. It is just that I am not contesting the next Lok Sabha election due to my health issues."

Shashi Tharoor

Sushma has been suffering from diabetes and had undergone a kidney transplant in December 2016.

Congress's MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his Twitter diplomacy, also tweeted his admiration for the veteran BJP leader.

"For all our political differences, I am sorry that Sushma Swaraj will leave Parliament. As chair of the jury for Outlook India's social media awards, I was happy to honour her Twiplomacy. As chair of Parliament's ExtAffsCmt I always found her a gracious EAM," Tharoor tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Sushma, gracious in her reply to Tharoor, wrote, "Thanks for your kind words, Shashi. I wish we both continue in our respective positions."

She was elected to 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency came into existence in 1967. This constituency covers parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas districts.

In a party event held in Indore, Swaraj had said, "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections." According to reports, Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the next elections.