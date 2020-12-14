Sorry Bharat Mata: Army aspirant girl dies by suicide over teasing

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Dec 14: A 17-year-old girl, who was aspiring to join Indian Army, allegedly hanged herself to death at her home in Maharashtra's Pandharpur over "constant teasing" by three men, police said.

Her family found suicide note in one of her notebooks wherein she apologised to "Bharat Mata" and her parents, and blamed the men for destroying her dreams of joining the Army. She had also named the three accused in her suicide note.

The girl was found hanging on December 7 morning, police said.

"As per the suicide note, one of the accused had held the deceased's hand and had threatened her not speak about it," officer said.

"In the note, the girl alleged that the three accused used to pass remarks at her, due to which she felt harassed," the officer said.