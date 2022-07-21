Sonia's ED appearance: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for routes to be avoided over Cong protest

New Delhi, July 21: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of protests across Delhi as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in the National Herald case.

Major routes in the city are being diverted and barricades have been set up, the officials said.

The roads that are to be avoided include Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 9 am to 2 pm.

The inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road due to special after-traffic arrangements, the Delhi Police said. "Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," read an official statement.

Similar protests were held when her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency in June in the case.The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.