YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi took both doses of COVID vaccine, Rahul's jab delayed due to positive result: Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: The Congress on Wednesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May.

    gandhi

    A senior party functionary said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for the coronavirus a day before. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends," a senior leader told PTI.

    Karnataka Congress says COVID-19 deaths suppressed in state; Demands reliefKarnataka Congress says COVID-19 deaths suppressed in state; Demands relief

    The remarks come after BJP leaders questioned whether top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had taken the vaccine and asked for the details of their vaccinations to be made public.

    The government has said that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should take the vaccine three months after they fully recover.

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi rahul gandhi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 23:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X