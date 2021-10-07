YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soni Enterprise's Vishal Soni explains ways of utilizing media to build online brand

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    In the techie era of social media and digital presence where everything can be inquired, explored, and ordered online there is a super technology that has been established. The world is acquired on the tips of our keyboard.

    And by utilizing the best aim of the superpower, entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger Vishal Soni recently glistened us with the insiders on how to utilize media to establish an online brand.

    Soni Enterprises Vishal Soni explains ways of utilizing media to build online brand

    Along with claiming to be Asia's biggest manufacturer of men's apparel and garment, Vishal Soni has not only managed to develop his personal brand image but also of his enterprise with over 225 K followers on Instagram (as of September 2021) and a very interactive Facebook page.

    Their endeavor and promising services are not to be mentioned but surely their online presence, e-commerce, and website have helped their community of loyal customers and brand bloom to the fullest.

    Eventually being a small enterprise they understood the need of the local Indian market, accomplishing a lot of work with limited resources, giving rise to tech solutions which turned out to be extremely valuable for them. However, unlike many other corporate holders who may disregard certain online brand establishments as not suited for them because they think it's unaffordable or not applicable to their business, Vishal Soni forged into understanding the needs of the patrons combining it with the millennial standards and upliftment.

    Entrepreneur Vishal Soni shared "It is extremely important to turn hurdles into opportunities, I know that in the social media era I being a phone conveyor will look for options online before actually looking for a cheap option locally, so why not provide a platform that will give you the appropriate variety range online? This led to the success of Soni Enterprise!" - he quotes.

    More ENTERPRISE News  

    Read more about:

    soni enterprise

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X