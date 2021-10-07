Team Bizgurukul believes, “Each and every one among us has the potential to be an entrepreneur.\"

Soni Enterprise's Vishal Soni explains ways of utilizing media to build online brand

By Anuj Cariappa

In the techie era of social media and digital presence where everything can be inquired, explored, and ordered online there is a super technology that has been established. The world is acquired on the tips of our keyboard.

And by utilizing the best aim of the superpower, entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger Vishal Soni recently glistened us with the insiders on how to utilize media to establish an online brand.

Along with claiming to be Asia's biggest manufacturer of men's apparel and garment, Vishal Soni has not only managed to develop his personal brand image but also of his enterprise with over 225 K followers on Instagram (as of September 2021) and a very interactive Facebook page.

Their endeavor and promising services are not to be mentioned but surely their online presence, e-commerce, and website have helped their community of loyal customers and brand bloom to the fullest.

Eventually being a small enterprise they understood the need of the local Indian market, accomplishing a lot of work with limited resources, giving rise to tech solutions which turned out to be extremely valuable for them. However, unlike many other corporate holders who may disregard certain online brand establishments as not suited for them because they think it's unaffordable or not applicable to their business, Vishal Soni forged into understanding the needs of the patrons combining it with the millennial standards and upliftment.

Entrepreneur Vishal Soni shared "It is extremely important to turn hurdles into opportunities, I know that in the social media era I being a phone conveyor will look for options online before actually looking for a cheap option locally, so why not provide a platform that will give you the appropriate variety range online? This led to the success of Soni Enterprise!" - he quotes.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:36 [IST]