Some were pressurising him, it is part of a conspiracy: Mamata on bomb attack on minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 18: The bomb attack on West Bengal labour minister, Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has alleged.

She said that some people were pressurising him to join their party, she also said, while blaming the Indian Railways responsible for the incident as it took place in their premises.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Government handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night. At least two other persons, who were with the Trinamool Congress MLA of Jangipur, were also injured in the incident which occurred ahead of the assembly election in the state due in April-May this year.

Bomb attack on minister: West Bengal govt hands over investigation to CID

Hossain was brought to the SSKM Hospital here on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit, state minister Firhad Hakim said, adding that a medical board has been formed to look into his health condition. "The investigation has been handed over to the CID.

A team of forensic experts have visited the spot this morning," a senior police officer said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior TMC leaders went to the state-run hospital here to inquire about his health. "Hossain is presently admitted to the Trauma Care Unit.

A medical board is looking after his health. He is stable now and has injuries in his fingers and foot," Hakim said. Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was attacked, the officer said.

"The incident shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The government has failed to control the law and order," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally was attacked by unknown miscreants in Beleghata area of north Kolkata on Wednesday night.