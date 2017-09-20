Some Rohingyas can be exploited to destabilise region: Bangladesh envoy

With Bangladesh facing a massive problem due to mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar, Bangladesh's Ambassador to India Syed Muazzem Ali on Wednesday said that there is a risk of some Rohingya Muslims being misled and exploited to destabilise the region.

His remarks come two days after the Indian Government, in its affidavit to SC, said the presence of Rohingya Muslims in India is a serious security threat to the country.

"Presence of displaced people of this size and dimension in our region is a cause of concern for everybody...Fraction of people can fall into hands of evil doers who can exploit them for de-stabilising region," Ali told news agency ANI.

When the Bangladesh envoy was specifically asked about Indian Government's stand on the Rohingya crisis, he said, "It is India's internal matter. Don't want to comment on it."

He also thanked the Indian Government for Operation Insaniyat to provided assistance to Bangladesh in response to humanitarian crisis. Under this operation, India will provide relief material consisting of items including rice, sugar, salt, pulses, cooking oil, biscuits and mosquito nets to the affected people. The relief material will be delivered in multiple consignments.

On Tuesday, former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi said the Rohingya issue is a matter of foreign policy and not the one that can be "judicially reviewed".

The Centre had on Monday said that it is completely within the executive policy how to deal with illegal immigrants such as Rohingya Muslims.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition against the deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India. The centre said that it has inputs from intelligence agencies about links of some Rohingya Muslims with Pakistan's ISI and Global terror networks such as the Islamic State.

Further, it was stated that is an organised network of touts operating in Myanmar and West Bengal and Tripura to facilitate illegal Rohingya influx.

The influx started in 2012 and there are around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims in India. In a 15 page affidavit, the Centre said that the SC should keep off the executive policy in dealing with illegal Rohingya migrants.

Further the reply stated that there are intelligence inputs stating that some illegal migrants have links with Pakistan based terror groups and are trying to spread violence in India. Militant elements among Rohingyas are active in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mewar and Jammu and are posing serious threat to national security.

OneIndia News