'Some political parties only abuse Gujarat,' PM Modi targets AAP at Junagadh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 19: In an apparent attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Gopal Italia, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said,'some political parties think their work is incomplete if they do not abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis.' Gopal Italia was recently arrested for abusing PM Modi. He used derogatory words for PM's mother as well.

"Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Junagadh in Gujarat.

PM Modi laid the foundation of Deesa airfield, 130 km from the international border. When it is operational it will bridge the gap between Bhuj & Uttarlai, Rajasthan. It'll be coming up in 2 phases with a total cost of Rs 1000 crore, said Indian Army's Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 17:50 [IST]