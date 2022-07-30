NSA Doval calls for countering radical organisations, Muslim leaders seek ban on PFI

Shah to chair meeting with NSA Doval, others to chalk out steps to stop minority killings in J&K

New Delhi, July 30: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said that some elements in the society are "trying to create an atmosphere that is vitiating the progress of India".

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They are creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, and it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Ajit Doval said.

Doval further stated: "Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices."

"We have to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it and that every religion can be professed with freedom here," NSA Ajit Doval added.

Moreover, the NSA said that "there is an atmosphere of conflict in the world".

"If we have to tackle that atmosphere, it is important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions," NSA Ajit Doval said.

Doval made the statement at an event organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in Delhi to discuss religious harmony.

Meanwhile, Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said that they condemn when an incident occurs but it was time to do something. "Need of hour to rein in and ban radical organisations. Be it any radical organisation, they should be banned if there is evidence against them," the cleric said in the presence of NSA Doval. He said if the evidence is there against PFI, it should be banned.