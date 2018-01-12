Solve Ayodhya dispute amicably: Former CJI Khehar

Former Chief Justice of India on Thursday said the politically contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi issue should be solved amicably. He said India cannot afford to be communal if want to be a global power.

JS Khehar, said, "India is a secular country and is looking to be a global power. If you have to be a global power, can you be communal in today's world? Therefore everything happening today is not in interest of this country, at least if we are projecting a communal bend of mind."

"You can't settle issues by war, you have to settle issues by peace and negotiations and it is more possible in India than in Europe or rest of the world. And that is why when I was CJI I suggested I would be ready to mediate in Ayodhya issue," he said.

He was speaking at the 24th memorial lecture organised in memory of India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

OneIndia News