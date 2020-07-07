  • search
    Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in encounter at Pulwama

    Pulwama, July 07: A solider has been martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, early this morning.

    A joint operation was launched by the CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police at 5.30 am. A soldier and a policeman were also injured in the incident. One of the two terrorists holed up in the house was dead.

    The encounter took place at the Goosu area of Pulwama in South Kashmir. The encounter is still on.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
