Solar Eclipse 2022: Five photography tips to capture Surya Grahan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 25: A partial Solar Eclipse 2022 or Surya Grahan will occur in some parts of the world. It will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. According to PTI, the eclipse was to begin in Iceland at around 02:29 pm IST and end at around 06:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea. It will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 04:30 pm (IST).

In India, except for a few states in the northeast region, most parts of region would witness this astronomical event. Not to mention, it is also a unique opportunity for scientists studying in the shadow of the Moon, but it's also a perfect opportunity to capture unforgettable images.

Whether you're an amateur photographer or a selfie master, try out these tips suggested by NASA for photographing the eclipse.

To take images as the Sun is being eclipsed, you'll need to use a special solar filter to protect your camera, just as you'll need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your own eyes. However, at totality, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, make sure to remove the filter so you can see the Sun's outer atmosphere - the corona.

Having a few other pieces of equipment can also come in handy during the eclipse. Using a tripod can help you stabilize the camera and avoid taking blurry images during the low lighting. Additionally, using a delayed shutter release timer will allow you to snap shots without jiggling the camera.

Taking a stunning photo has more to do with the photographer than the camera. Whether you have a high-end DLSR, or a camera phone, you can take great photos during the eclipse; after all, the best piece of equipment you can have is a good eye and a vision for the image you want to create. If you don't have a telephoto zoom lens, focus on taking landscape shots, which capture the changing environment.

While the Sun is the most commanding element of an eclipse, remember to look around you. As the Moon slips in front of the Sun, the landscape will be bathed in long shadows, creating eerie lighting across the landscape. Light filtering through the overlapping leaves of trees, creating natural pinholes, which will also create mini eclipse replicas on the ground. Everywhere you can point your camera can yield exceptional imagery, so be sure to compose some wide-angle photos that can capture your eclipse experience.

Be sure you know the capabilities of your camera before Eclipse Day. Most cameras, and even many camera phones, have adjustable exposures, which can help you darken or lighten your image during the tricky eclipse lighting. Make sure you know how to manually focus the camera for crisp shots.

For DSLR cameras, the best way to determine the correct exposure is to test settings on the uneclipsed Sun beforehand. Using a fixed aperture of f/8 to f/16, try shutter speeds between 1/1000 to 1/4 second to find the optimal setting, which you can then use to take images during the partial stages of the eclipse. During totality, the corona has a wide range of brightness so it's best to use a fixed aperture and a range of exposures from approximately 1/1000 to 1 second.

Share your eclipse experience with friends and family afterwards.

While you're out perfecting your perfect eclipse shot, don't forget to stop and look at the eclipse with your own eyes. Just remember to wear your eclipse safety glasses for all stages of the eclipse before and after totality!

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 16:43 [IST]