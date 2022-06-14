YouTube
    Snana Yatra 2022 of Lord Jagannath being held in Puri today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 14: The famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath is being held in Puri today. Snana Yatra is a ceremonial grand shower festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

    This is the first occasion in the year as per the Hindu calendar, when the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out and taken in a procession to the Snana Mandap inside the temple premises.There they are ceremonially bathed in 108 pots of ritually purified water and decorated for a public audience.

    Snana Yatra 2022 of Lord Jagannath being held in Puri today

    In the evening, at the conclusion of the bathing ritual, Jagannath and Balabhadra are dressed up in elephant headgear representing the God Ganesh. This form of the God is called the 'Gajavesha'.

    As the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Snana Bedi after a gap of almost two years, the Puri administration anticipates huge footfall of devotees.

    After the Snana Yatra the Gods are traditionally believed to fall ill and are kept in a sick room to recuperate in privacy under the care of the Raj Vaidya.

    During this period known as Anasara the Gods cannot be seen by devotees. At this time three pata chitra paintings are displayed for devotees to view instead.It is said that with the Ayurvedic medication administered by the Raj Vaidya the Gods recover in a fortnight .

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
