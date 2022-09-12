Snake cozies up in woman's ear, while netizens freeze in fear

Married at one, woman gets marriage annulled at 21

New Delhi, Sep 12: There are not many people who can go 'aww' at the sight of reptiles and the one of the most feared reptile to top the list is 'snakes'. In fact there is a special term to describe this extreme fear of snakes -- Ophidiophobia. A lot of netizens got a visual taste of this fear when they saw a viral video showing a snake stuck in a woman's ear.

Everyone knows that snakes can just slither in and pop us anywhere but a human ear is still the most unlikely place to imagine. A woman named Shilpa Roy shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "The snake went inside the ear."

Yes, a yellow-colored snake stuck inside a woman's ear and showing no signs of coming out has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, a medical practitioner, wearing hand gloves can be seen using a clip to try to remove the snake from a woman's ear, which is seen popping its head.

While the doctor makes conscious effort and use of every technique to remove the snake, his efforts went futile.

However, the place or time of the incident has not been revealed in the video.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 87,000 views and many likes.

While some were frightened by the clip and others called it a fake video.

"100% false, posted on just for the view," commented a user.

"Worst nightmare," wrote another.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) about 5 million snakebites occur each year, resulting in up to 2.7 million envenoming.

Published reports suggest that between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths occur due to snakebites each year.

Snakebite envenoming causes as many as 400,000 amputations and other permanent disabilities.

Also, many snakebites go unreported, often because victims seek treatment from non-medical sources or do not have access to health care.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 14:11 [IST]