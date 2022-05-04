YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Snag again: Durgapur bound Spicejet returns to Chennai over engine issues

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: A Durgapur bound Spicejet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the Boeing B737 Max aircraft VT-MXA while operating as SG-331 developed some issues with the engine.

    The incident comes close on the heels of the severe turbulence that hit a Durgapur bound Spicejet flight which led to severe injuries to two of its passengers. They had to be admitted to ICU.

    Snag again: Durgapur bound Spicejet returns to Chennai over engine issues

    A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

    Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

    "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X