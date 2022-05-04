Snag again: Durgapur bound Spicejet returns to Chennai over engine issues

SC grants 3 weeks' time to SpiceJet to resolve financial dispute with Swiss firm

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: A Durgapur bound Spicejet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the Boeing B737 Max aircraft VT-MXA while operating as SG-331 developed some issues with the engine.

The incident comes close on the heels of the severe turbulence that hit a Durgapur bound Spicejet flight which led to severe injuries to two of its passengers. They had to be admitted to ICU.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 8:22 [IST]