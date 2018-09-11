Slow progress in POCSO cases to take a century to get judgment in all cases

New Delhi, Sep 11: Sexual abuse cases against children have been on the rise in the country so much so that it was mentioned in the Man Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when some accused under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) have been convicted and given death sentence. Still around 1 lakh cases under this law pending and redressing them will take 99 years in some cases.

As per the data available, there are 620 special courts constituted to hear cases related to POCSO. Around 9000 cases were registered in 2014 while it had gone up to 15000 in 2015. CEO Bachpan Bacho Andolan, the organisation of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Bhuwan Ribhu said that even If no new case is registered from now on under POCSO, in Gujarat all pending cases will not be solve before 2071, this will go on till 2117 in Arunachal Pradesh and in Delhi till 2019. Ribhu said that as per an affidavit filed in Delhi High Court under POCSO Act 5217 cases have been filed between 2015 and 2017 out of that just 575 cases were redressed by the courts at the rate of 11 per cent. Judgment on all these cases will completed by 2039 in Kerala, by 2032 in Maharashtra and by 2029 in Bihar.

As per the government data, the total 36000 cases were registered under POCSO in the country while 90000 were still pending with the court and trial of 11000 cases have been completed so far. The maximum numbers of cases 4815 in 2016 were registered in Maharashtra while only 1054 were decided while over 17000 cases are still pending. In Madhya Pradesh 4700 cases were registered in 2016 and only 2462 cases were decided and 10950 still pending.

Ribhu said that even if no cases is registered from today still there are around 1 lakh POCSO cases pending with different courts. He said that 40 children are sexually abused every hour but just four cases registered under POCSO though trial has to be completed within a year.

After changes made in the POCSO Act there is a provision of death sentence for raping a girl between 0 and 12 years while tough punishment for raping girl 16 years of age with two months investigation and two months trial but the way trials are proceeding it will take lots of time to get these cases solved.