Sketches to angry posts: How Twitter mourned elephant that ate cracker-stuffed pineapple in Kerala

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 03: The brutal death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after eating a pineapple filled with crackers has sparked huge outrage on Twitter.

The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Tagging a news report of the brutal incident, Actor Anushka wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!" "How? How can something like this happen? Do people not have hearts? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way.

Sharing a petition by PETA India, the actor further said, "We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It's HIGH time. Please sign this petition." John Abraham shared a news report on Instagram and captioned it: "Shame on us. Ashamed to be human."

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG — Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020

Humans are so good??

No baby, we are monsters in disguise.

She trusted us and we betrayed her. #Elephant

let all the living beings live in peace.. mother earth is their home too... pic.twitter.com/XXfO8Cvf02 — amrutha vk (@amrutha_vk) June 3, 2020

Earth is not only for humans..!!

Live and Let live. ❤️#SaveElephants pic.twitter.com/1iLgNsyqy9 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) June 3, 2020

Mamata urges Centre for one-time financial assistance for migrant labourers | Oneindia News