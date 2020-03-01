Situation under control, say cops after social media posts fuel rumours of violence in West Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Delhi Police on Sunday reasserted that the situation in the national capital is under control after several users on social media warned of impending violence or a riot-like situation in West Delhi.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," said the West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police on Twitter.

"It has been observed that some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace. People are advised to neither spread nor trust the rumours," it said.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of the metro stations in Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada were temporarily closed.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said the situation is normal throughout the city and senior officers are monitoring it. "Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," he said.

"Two suspects have been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action," ANI tweeted, quoting Delhi police.

Some signs of normalcy returned to riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Saturday as people stepped out of their homes to buy groceries and medicines from a few shops that opened amid intensified patrolling by security personnel.

The death toll in the communal violence has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.

The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence. The police have lodged 13 cases for provocative social media posts on various sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.