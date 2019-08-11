Situation normal in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt; Sec-144 relaxed for 6 hrs for Eid

Srinagar, Aug 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said situation across the state is normal and that there have not been any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, people thronged markets in several parts of the state after Section-144 was relaxed in the wake of Eid.

"The situation in the state has remained normal so far. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The situation in the state has remained normal so far. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far.@KashmirPolice @igpjmu — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 11, 2019

People are coming out and shopping for Eid, said Rohit Kansal, the Principal Secretary, Planning Commission in Srinagar. "A large number of people came out today. Wherever there were restrictions, they were relaxed," Kansal told ANI.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a statement giving out the details of arrangements made to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience due to clampdown after Article 370's revocation. The statement said that out of 3697 Ration ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration ghats have been made operational.

Banks, ATMs and quite a few markets were kept open on Sunday while 2.5 lakh sacrificial goats have been made available in the Kashmir valley to help citizens celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with traditional fervour, unaffected by revocation of J&K special status, said officials.

The authorities have also deployed mobile vans for door to door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs, they added.

Treasuries, banks and ATMs have been made functional even on holidays in the run -up to the festival, a government official said on Sunday. The replenishment of cash in ATMs has been ensured on regular basis and people are drawing money from ATMs as and when required, said officials, adding salaries of all employees and wages of casual labourers too have been released in advance.

Six 'mandies' and markets have been established in Srinagar city while 2.5 lakh sheep have been made available for public for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha on Monday. The district magistrates of all districts in the valley have made elaborate arrangements for the Eid-ul-Azha, the official said. Ration 'ghats' in every district have started functioning to supply groceries to people.

People in Kashmir offered Friday prayers in their local mosques as restrictions were eased for the purpose, officials said, adding the Valley was largely peaceful barring minor incidents of stone pelting. The next challenge would be the Eid celebrations. Officials say that security would continue to remain tight, but the restrictions may be eased further.

Security forces have been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley preempting possible protests against the scraping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories, another set of officials said. The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on Monday, hours before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.