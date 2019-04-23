Sitting BJP MP Udit Raj threatens to quit BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 23: Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in Delhi Udit Raj has threatened to quit party and is likely to contest elections on his own if he is denied ticket.

"I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself," he tweeted half at 9 AM.

Raj had on Monday claimed that he tried to talk to BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but could not do so despite multiple efforts.

'Voter ID more powerful than IED,' says PM Modi after voting In Ahmedabad

"I am the best performer of the party among its Delhi MPs. Also, I am the only Dalit leader of the BJP who is known across the country. I don't know why I am being treated like this," he said.

Supporters of the MP gathered at his Atul Grove Road residence and resorted to sloganeering demanding "justice" for their leader.

"I am a disciplined BJP member, I am just asking for what is due to me," he said demanding the party ticket from North-West Delhi.

Raj said he will wait till an announcement of the official BJP candidate on the North-West Delhi (reserved) seat is made before deciding his future course of action.

Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party (IJP) with the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha election from North-West Delhi in 2014.

Lok Sabha elections: Delhi set for May 12 battle; Gautam Gambhir, Vijendra Singh in fray

Raj said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had been assuring him that he will be given the ticket from North-West Delhi. He also claimed to have contacted senior party leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in this regard.

The BJP has announced its candidates on six parliamentary seats in Delhi. On Monday, the party announced that it will be fielding former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Meenakshi Lekhi from East Delhi and New Delhi, respectively.

The BJP MP has been a vocal supporter of Dalit rights and had often taken views contrary to the party line on occasions like the Sabarimala issue and 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit organisations last year.