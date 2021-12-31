Centre to institute panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland: CM

Action will be taken in accordance with law to secure justice for all: Army on Nagaland firing incident

SIT records statements of Army soldiers involved in Naga Op

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Special Investigation Team set up by the Nagaland government on Thursday collected the statement of both Army officials and soldiers allegedly involved in a botched up operation in which 14 civilians were killed.

Earlier this week the Army team which reached Nagaland to probe an ambush which went wrong on December 5 allowed the state's probe team to record the statement of a soldier who was involved in the operation.

The SIT team comprising six members recorded the statements at the Rainforest Research Institute at Jorhat in Assam.

The Army on Sunday said the investigation into the "sad and unfortunate" loss of lives in the December 4 firing incident in Mon district of Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are underway to conclude the probe at the earliest.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 8:59 [IST]