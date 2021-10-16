Singhu border lynching incident: Second person arrested; Victim's family demands high-level probe

No more 'Gorakh Dhanda' in Haryana: State government bans the use of phrase

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 16: The second accused in the brutal Singhu border lynching case has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday. The accused is identified as Narain Singh.

Rakesh Kaushal, Senior Superintendent of Police, said that the accused confessed to the crime stating that he killed the victim, Lakhbir Singh, after coming to know that he had allegedly desecrated Guru Granth Sahib.

Sarabjit Singh, arrested on Friday for the brutal killing of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran in Punjab, was produced before a Sonepat court in Haryana and remanded in police custody for seven days.

Narain Singh was arrested by the cops at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, hours later.

He was given a robe of honour and a garland of currency notes by some people when he paid obeisance in the Amarkot Gurdwara before his arrest.

35-year-old man Lakhbir Singh was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli.

"The accused has pointed to the involvement of four more people in the case and taken their names...we are conducting further investigations in this regard. We have to make some recoveries from the arrested accused including the weapon used in the crime and the clothes he was wearing," the cop said.

However, the victim's family has denied the allegations of insulting the holy book, saying Lakhbir Singh had a "deep respect for the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

"He was a god-fearing man who could not never think of desecrating a holy book... Whenever he used to go to a Gurdwara, he would pray for the well-being of his family and the society," said Jaspreet Kaur, wife of the deceased.

He had no criminal record and there was no report of him being a bad character, the victim's family said and demanded a high-level probe into the entire episode to bring out the truth. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 21:35 [IST]