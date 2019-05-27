  • search
    Singh was killed so that Amethi could be terrorised: Smriti Irani

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Amethi, May 27: After one of her close aides was killed here, BJP MP Smriti Irani Sunday asked party workers to exercise restraint, even as she attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'take-care-of-Amethi-with-love' remark.

    Irani, who arrived here following the death of Surendra Singh (50), told reporters, "My request to all party workers is that we should exercise restraint."

    BJP MP Smriti Irani consoles the family members of former village head (pradhan) Surendra Singh, who was shot dead unidentified miscreants, at his village in Amethi
    Irani, who unseated Gandhi from his bastion when results were announced on May 23, said Singh was killed so that Amethi could be "terrorised, disintegrated and bowed down."

    In the first incident of post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh, the close aide of Irani was shot dead by two unidentified men, with police not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder".

    BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

    "On (May) 23, I was given a message that take care of Amethi with love. To the person, who gave me the message, I would like to say that I have received the message loud and clear," she said referring to Gandhi's remarks on the counting day.

    Gandhi had said, "I would like that Smriti Iraniji takes care of Amethi with love and I hope that she will reward the trust that Amethi's people have reposed in her."

    Monday, May 27, 2019, 6:31 [IST]
