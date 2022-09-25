YouTube
    Simple boy: Expelled BJP leader defends son in Ankita Bhandari murder case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Haridwar, Sep 25: Vinod Arya, father of the prime accused in the alleged murder case of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, defended his son as a simple boy.

    "Pulkit had been living separately from them for a long time. I have resigned from the BJP to ensure a fair investigation. My son Ankit has also resigned," the expelled BJP leader said.

    Ankita Bhandari murder

    Claiming that his son is innocent, Vinod Arya said, "My son is a seedha sadha balak and is only concerned about his work. I want justice for both my son Pulkit and the murdered girl."

    Uttarakhand resort murder: 10 pointsUttarakhand resort murder: 10 points

    The body of Ankita Bhandari who worked in a Uttarakhand resort was recovered from a canal on Saturday, police said as the ruling BJP swung into action to expel its leader whose son, the main accused, owned the property and the administration began demolishing the structure.

    Outrage over the killing of the 19-year-old, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanantara resort in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, escalated as details emerged of her trauma in the days preceding her death.

    Violent protests erupted in areas surrounding the resort with locals breaking glass panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory in its premises.

    Bhandari's Facebook friend reportedly alleged that she was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort.

    As the ripples of anger spread, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised that no one would be spared and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi had been constituted to probe all aspects.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
    X