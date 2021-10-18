Simma Dhaliwal disrupts the music scene for the better as a highly passionate and astute producer

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Working along with some of the rising artists, Simma has helped made their portfolios robust in the industry.

The way certain industries are on the rise, it is proof enough of the technological advances that professionals have chosen to walk in sync with. However, the majority of credit must go to the unending efforts of youngsters in their fields, who ensure they inspire greatness by focusing on always bringing fresh ideas and visions to the table. Instead of fearing the competition they may face in their industry; they work incessantly to take gigantic leaps and create a special place for themselves in their niches. Simma Dhaliwal is all about this and much more. What can we say about this highly driven producer and professional in artist management and promotions in the Punjabi music industry? He is a 20-year-old and still has managed to create a level of prominence in the industry with his talents as a producer.

From dreaming of making it big in the music world to getting into the competitive field and gaining the momentum he desired as a producer, Simma Dhaliwal has come a long way as one of the youngest producers in the field, having to his credit, many hit Punjabi tracks. Moreover, pushing the limits to distribute the music of artists across the world and promoting their talents worldwide has also promoted Simma Dhaliwal as one of the trusted most producers and professionals in artist management and promotions.

The kind of passion he has shown to help artists succeed has truly set the standards high for other professionals in the industry. Many youngsters are already seeing him as an inspirational figure and desire to achieve the success Simma has already gained as a 20-year-old.

Simma Dhaliwal (@isimmadhaliwal) is touring in London, the UK, currently with other artists, managing them and taking take of the promotions, making sure they reach the hearts of international audiences and listeners as well.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:12 [IST]