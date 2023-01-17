Power of Indian 'ragas' in time of grief

Researchers at IIT-Mandi are studying how Indian classical ragas impact the human brain and how music can be used for therapy and healing.

People often make playlists for different occasions these days. Some make a playlist for gym and workout sessions, some for long drives and a lot of people make a playlist of 'sad songs' which they often listen to, when feeling low or sad. While the youngsters have been using songs for different occasions only with the launch of new apps and services, traditional Indian music has for centuries been talking about the myriad powerful emotions each classical 'raga' can evoke.

From Raga Kafi that evokes a humid, cool, soothing and deep mood to Raga Pooriya Dhanasari that recalls a a sweet, deep, heavy, cloudy and stable state of mind, Indian classical and Carnatic music has for long been using Ragas for mood elevation, healing and empathy with self.

Now, the researchers at Indian Institute of Technology in Mandi (IIT-Mandi) are investigating the effect of Indian Raga on Human cognitive functions. As part of this ongoing work, the research team led by IIT-Mandi director Laxmidhar Behera studied the reasons why exactly do people listen to sad songs when they are already feeling sad and conducted a research to find out about the psychology of sad music during the times of sadness.

About the study

The study on 'tragedy paradox', led by Behera, used electroencephalography (EEG) to measure the brain activity of twenty people under different conditions focusing on brain regions involved in emotion and memory processing.

It was ensured that these people had no prior knowledge or training in music in any way so that they did not react to the selected music in any pre-programmed way, said a report.

EEG was measured under three states - first, with no input and only the baseline; second, a method called sad autobiographical recall (SAR) condition where the participants recalled a sad experience and wrote about it; and third, where they were made to listen to an Indian classical raga, Mishra Jogiya Raga.

The music, Karuna Rasa used to invoke sad emotions, was selected by a panel of five music experts. "The current study is a part of ongoing work investigating the effect of Indian Raga on Human cognitive functions. This work has significance for music therapy, music training, etc. where music is used or can be used as a therapeutic tool," said Braj Bhushan, one of the coauthors of the study.

Sad music leads to alpha state of mind

Alpha state of mind is a light, hypnotic state of mind which is relaxed, yet focused and receptive. Just before sleep, humans enter the alpha state of mind while the wide awake brain is in beta state and when in deep sleep, the human brain shifts to theta and delta states of mind.

In an alpha state of mind, humans are believed to be in a relaxed state of consciousness when they are able to absorb new information and become more open to new possibilities.

During the study, the researchers found that when the individuals were in SAR condition, while recalling a sad experience, the gamma wave activity was at its peak. However, when the same individuals listened to sad music, the alpha brain activity increased.

"Listening to Mishra Jogiya Raga (sad music) appears to promote processing of emotions and memories in the brain, through a three-channel framework involving the alpha brain wave. These mechanisms include increased global and local connectivity in brain areas involved in emotion and memory processing, and increased alertness," Prof Behera was quoted as saying in the report.

The finding, as per IIT Mandi, shows that the brain's activity when listening to sad music is unique and distinct from both the SAR state and the baseline resting state. The coping mechanism of sad music arises from better processing of emotions and memories under the alpha state.

"The coping effects are not simply due to the aesthetic appeal of the music, as previously believed, but an inherent property of sad music," Ashish Gupta, a PhD scholar, was quoted as saying in the report.

These preliminary findings only confirm what the Indian Classic and Carnatic music enthusiasts have believed, known and practised for centuries.