    New Delhi, July 04: Two more people allegedly involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Monday. With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said.

    The Delhi Police arrested Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani on Sunday night. The two are wanted criminals belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Shooter, his accomplice arrested by Delhi Police

    According to police, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moosewala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.

    A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan. He also said that Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.

    A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

    Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

    The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

