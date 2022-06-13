YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Pune Police nabs shooter Santosh Jadhav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Jun 13: Pune police have detained Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, an official said on Monday. Pune rural police also apprehended Jadhav's aide, a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

    Additional Director General ( Law and order ) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal is expected to brief media on the development on Monday morning.

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Pune Police nabs shooter Santosh Jadhav
    File Photo of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala

    Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune district, the official said.

    He was on the run for a year. His and one Nagnath Suryavanshi's name cropped up in Moose Wala murder probe, the official said.

    Pune rural police intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

    Pune rural police arrested Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, last week in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. He was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

    Mumbai Police also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

    Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.

    Comments

    More SIDHU MOOSE WALA News  

    Read more about:

    sidhu moose wala pune police

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X