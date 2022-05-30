Sidhu Moose Wala had a premonition of death? Uncanny coincidence with his two songs 'The Last Ride' and '295'

New Delhi, May 20: Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district Sunday. According to reports, assailants fired at him around 30 to 40 shots when he was going into his Thar.

His death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry with many celebs expressing shock at the rapper's sudden death. Several netizens were quick to point out an uncanny coincidence between Sidhu Moose Wala's deathand his songs '295' and 'The last ride'.

Sidhu released a song titled 'The Last Ride' on May 15. The song which was uploaded to Sidhu's official YouTube channel, where it garnered close to 10 million views stressed "he would die at a young age". The singer wrote his funeral procession would be taken out at a young age.

The song's cover pic was a crime scene from Tupac's assassination, and fans are pointing out how the singer died in his car two weeks after the release of his song. The song was reportedly a homage to rapper Tupac Shakur (also referred to as 2Pac, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996).

this was sidhu moosewala last released song - THE LAST RIDE



the cover is similiar to the way he was shot. #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/O23lKJjRNn — ig @faizanriaz_ (@catharsiss__) May 29, 2022

The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was named "THE LAST RIDE" and "295" which is today's date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr pic.twitter.com/trEcTdSy4q — yumna🌻 (@mujjycryarahahy) May 29, 2022

Some fans also pointed out another song of Sidhu which appeared to have eerie connections to his death.

Last year, he had released a song called Track 295. "What a Coincidence! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 (today's date and month)." The song's official audio was released ten months ago.

#SidhuMoosewala

his song : 295

He died on 29/5

RIP legend 💐🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/POxLdZ2xmv — Arpan Edy (@Arpan10874220) May 29, 2022

Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this



RIP LEGEND 💔#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/eTWZvdAja1 — Anas Abbasi - अनस अब्बासी - أنس عباسي🇮🇳 (@AnasAbbasioffi1) May 29, 2022