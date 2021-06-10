Sidharth Shukla, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', is The Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 10: The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2020 is out. Based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury, these handsome men on Hindi television with oodles of talent have found a spot on the list.

Sidharth Shukla, who has topped the list this year, was The Times Most Desirable Man on TV last year, too. He continues to rule hearts with his charisma, cool personality and, of course, his acting chops.

Talking about being on the top spot once again, Sidharth said, "I like it! Who doesn't want to be desirable? I don't mind a permanent spot on this list (laughs!)." Ask him if he was expecting to bag the top position this year as well and he says, "Honestly, I don't expect anything. I'm happy doing my work, entertaining my audience, and I leave the rest to them. It's ultimately their love that gets us the rewards."

Joining him in the Top 10 are Parth Samthaanat number 2, Aly Goniat number 3, Shaheer Sheikh at number 4 and Mohsin Khan at number 5. Shivin Narang, Sharad Malhotra, Asim Riaz, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nishant Malkhanitake the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively. Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2020 on June 12, at 10:30 pm on Zoom.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:27 [IST]