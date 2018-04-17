Siddaramaiah to file nominations for Chamundeshwari on April 20

The talk of me contesting from Badami was mere speculation, Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said. Speaking with reporters he said that the people of Badami had requested him to contest from the segment.

In the 12 elections that I have fought, I have never contested from two seats, he also said. He said that he would contest only from Chamundeshwari and would file his nominations on April 20.

The Congress released its list of candidates on Sunday. Since the list has been released, there has been rebellion within the party with many names having been left out. Siddaramaiah's son, Dr. Yatheendra makes his political debut from Varuna this year.

The process of filing nominations would commence from today onwards. Several candidates from both the BJP and Congress would be filing their nominations for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

