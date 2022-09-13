YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sibi George appointed next ambassador of India to Japan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Indian diplomat Sibi George appointed next ambassador of India to Japan, said the ministry of external affairs in a statement on Monday.

    Sibi George appointed next ambassador of India to Japan

    In the statement, the MEA said, "Shri Sibi George (IFS : 1993), presently Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan."

    <strong>'Confluence of the two seas': India-Japan ties all set to grow</strong> 'Confluence of the two seas': India-Japan ties all set to grow

    George is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

    He is presently serving as an ambassador of India to Kuwait. He has previously served as an ambassador in Switzerland, Holy See, and Lichtenstein.

    Before George's appointment to Japan, Sanjay Kumar Verma was the ambassador of India to Japan. But, on September 6, the MEA appointed Verma as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada.

    Comments

    More INDIAN AMBASSADOR News  

    Read more about:

    indian ambassador japan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X