Shubham couldn't have enmity with anyone, says father on son's stabbing in Australia

New Delhi, Oct 15: Still clueless about the reason behind the attack, father of Shubham Garg, the Indian student who was stabbed in Australia, reportedly said that his son could not have enmity with anyone.

Shubham's father told the news agency ANI that he did not understand the reason behind the attack.

Shubham, 28, was stabbed on October 6 and he is injured. The incident took place when Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales, was walking at about 10.30 p.m. along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence.

UP| Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia on Oct 6;currently under treatment



My 28-yr-old son went to Australia on Sept 1,2022 &was lethally attacked on Oct 6...I don't understand the reason behind the attack. He can't have enmity with anyone:Student's father(14.10) https://t.co/L8AxuFnwsO pic.twitter.com/PlOVp5CHSh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2022

The Indian student hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kirawali town under the Agra district. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras and went to Australia on September 1 for pursuing his higher studies.

Stabbing attack along Las Vegas Strip leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

He is stable after undergoing another operation on Friday for wounds he sustained in his stomach due to the stabbing.

The stabbing incident was reported when Shubham's sister wrote about it on Twitter seeking an emergency visa for family members.

As per the report, the Australian High Commission provided a visa to Shubham's younger brother. Shubham's uncle told Hindustan Times that Shubham's younger brother has to go to Australia as there is no one with Shubham to take care of him.

His uncle also appealed to the government to help them to meet the expenses of flight tickets which might cost Rs 4-5 lakh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the incident was shocking and demanded Australian authorities to take action against those responsible for the stabbing incident.

Bagchi also said that the Indian high commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney were in close touch with Australian authorities regarding the incident.

According to an Australian media report, a 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder. He allegedly threatened Garg while demanding cash and his phone. When Garg refused he was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled from the spot.

The Australia Today quoted local media reports as saying Norwood was refused bail when he appeared in Hornsby Local Court. He will remain in custody with the next court appearance on December 14, The Australia Today reported.

