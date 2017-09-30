Shrimali Brahmins in Rajasthan mourn on Dussehra

When people across the country celebrate Dussehra to mark Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, a small Brahmin community in Jodhpur mourn on Dussehra. The Shrimali Brahmins worship Ravana and have the belief that they are descendants of Ravana, a great scholar and devotee of Lord Shiva.

On Dussehra the 60-odd families belonging to the Dave Godha and Mudgal gotra of the Shrimali Brahmin community in Jodhpur shut themselves up in homes, reports The Asian Age.

"We do not go and watch burning of Ravana's effigy," said Kamlesh Dave who is the priest of the Ravana temple built in Mahadev Amarnath and Navgrah temple premises in Chandpol area on a road leading to Mehrangarh Fort.

"We wait till the effigies are completely burnt. We all take a bath, put on fresh clothes and assemble in the temple and offer special prayers to him," said Mr Dave.

About 60 families of the community are based in Phalodi, a small town near Jodhpur. Some other families are settled in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kutch areas.

OneIndia News