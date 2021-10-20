Should India opt out of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup? Who said what

India slips to 101 in the Global Hunger Index: Methodology used is unscientific, says govt

New Delhi, Oct 20: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to play the opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 24, against each other at the Dubai International Stadium.

With political tension between India and Pakistan continuing, there has been even calls for the match to be called off. For the records, India have never lost to Pakistan in any format of ICC events.

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup should be reconsidered: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup should be reconsidered as the ties between both countries are "not good".

"I think if the relations between India and Pakistan are not good, then the match should be reconsidered."

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup should be cancelled: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that if Pakistan does not stop its activities in the Valley, there has to be an 'aar paar ki ladaai'.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, attacks are taking place on migrant labourers, local Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted. It is Pakistan's ploy to not allow development in the Valley," he said, PTI reported.

Asaduddin Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader did not directly call for the tie to be cancelled, though he did take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Modi never speaks on two things: rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. He is afraid of speaking on China. Our nine soldiers died in J&K, and on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen," Owaisi said.

India shouldn't play against Pakistan in T20 World Cup: Atishi

"We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even the Prime Minister agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in Opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?" Atishi said.

"So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this."

What is the BCCI's stand?"We strongly condemn the killings(J&K). Strict action should be taken against terror organisations. As far as the match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's international commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play in ICC tournaments:," Rajeev Shukla said.

However, many sports legends including badminton great Prakash Padukone have spoken about the need to go ahead with the match.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:14 [IST]