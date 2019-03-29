  • search
    Should I contest from Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi asks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 29: Should I contest from Varanasi? This was a question posed by Priyanka Gandhi at Rae Bareli, while interacting with party workers.

    Should I contest from Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi asks
    File Photo of Priyanka Gandhi

    The comment came at a Congress workers' meeting at Rae Bareli, where Sonia Gandhi is set to contest the elections. One group had insisted that Priyanka Gandhi fight the elections from this seat.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: 'Will contest If Cong asks me', says Priyanka Gandhi

    The workers were in for a surprise, when Priyanka shot back with a question asking them whether she should contest from Varanasi. Ever since she took the political plunge, there has been speculation that she may contest the elections.

    It may be recalled that even in the 2014 elections, there was speculation that the Congress may field her from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    priyanka gandhi varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
