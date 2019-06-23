  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Should also follow Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking to end violence': BJP’s Vijayvargiya

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 23: Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for observing Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death anniversary.

    For the second year, the West Bengal government decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

    Should also follow Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjees thinking to end violence: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
    BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

    Reacting to Mamata's decision, Vijayvargiya said,''Observing the death anniversary & following his thinking are 2 different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in WB.''

    No difference between Mamata and Imran Khan: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    ''The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta, is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji's politics is one which divides the nation,'' he further said.

    Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born in Kolkata. He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was Minister of Commerce and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

    Mukherjee, who at the beginning of his political career, was with Congress had quit the party after differences with Jawaharlal Nehru over Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

    Mukherjee's tryst with politics began in 1929 when he entered the West Bengal Legislative Council as an Indian National Congress candidate. However, he resigned and fought as an Independent the same year.

    More KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA News

    Read more about:

    kailash vijayvargiya west bengal bjp death anniversary

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue