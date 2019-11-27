  • search
    Shiv Sena worker quits over alliance with Congress

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 27: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

    Shiv Sena worker quits over alliance with Congress
    Ramesh Solanki

    Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation. "I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.

    Why were Maharashtra MLAs sworn in without a Chief Minister

    "My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he tweeted.

    Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

    shiv sena uddhav thackeray uddhav thackrey maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
