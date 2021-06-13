Shiv Sena to hold CM’s post for full term of MVA govt: Sanjay Raut

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 13: Dispelling all speculation of disgruntlement within the MVA, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday clarified that Uddhav Thackeray will serve a full term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and there is no question of sharing the top post.

"It is a rumour that Shiv Sena CM will be replaced after 2.5 years. When 3 parties formed govt, they committed and decided that CM will be Uddhav Thackeray for 5 years. If someone talks about this, then it is nothing but lie and rumour," Sanjay Raut said in Nashik today.

Responding to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's statement that the Congress might fight local elections seperately, Raut said that all are free to take strengthen their party.

"It is not a merger but an alliance of 3 parties and all are free to expand/strengthen their party. We don't have any commitment to contest every election together. In local polls, local leaders take the decision. We only strategize for Lok Sabha & state elections," he said.

Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in erstwhile BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance crumbled in 2019 over the issue of chief ministership. The Sena, which was one of the oldest allies of the BJP, later formed an unlikely alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Recalling the drama preceding the formation of the tripartite government in November 2019 after the Assembly elections, Raut said senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who briefly switched sides to form a government with the BJP under Devendra Fadnavis, is now the "strongest spokesman "of the MVA.

The second Fadnavis-led government which was formed with Ajit Pawar had lasted for just 80 hours. "....Anything can happen in politics.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy CM of Maharashtra, is now working shoulder to shoulder with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 18:49 [IST]