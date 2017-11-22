Ship sinks off Mumbai coast, no casualties

Mumbai, Nov 22: An offshore supply vessel, contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High, sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, officials said. The vessel was owned by the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

"All the 16 crew members on board SCI Ratna have been rescued," Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar told PTI.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, she said.

SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity. He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High.

Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70- 80 metres deep. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.

"How the water seeped into the engine will have to be established with a detailed probe," Sharma said, adding that the vessel was very young and had passed all the necessary checks on sea-worthiness. Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.

