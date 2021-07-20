Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra’s old tweets on ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ go viral after his arrest

New Delhi, July 20: Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, 's nine-year-old tweets are being shared widely on Twitter after he was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

In two tweets from 2012, Raj Kundra tweeted about prostitution and pornography.

"Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" he tweeted on March 29, 2012.

Kundra's other tweet on the issue came in May. "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!" he posted on May 3, 2012.

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai.