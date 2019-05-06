'Shattered, dejected', says woman who accused CJI of sexual harassment after clean chit

New Delhi, May 06: The woman staffer, who had levelled the sexual harassment charges against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, has said that her worst fears have come true and all her hopes of justice have been shattered.

In her statement, the woman said, "I, the woman complainant, a former SC employee, am not just highly disappointed and dejected to learn that the In-House Committee 'has found no substance' in my complaint, but feel that gross injustice has been done to me as a woman citizen of India."

"I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house committee, despite having all material placed before them, has given me no justice or protection and said nothing about the absolutely malafide dismissals and suspensions, indignities and humiliations suffered by me and my family," she said.

"My worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest Court of the land have been shattered," she said.

The panel, comprising Justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, have dismissed the charges but in a statement, the SC said the committee's report is "not liable to be made public" since it was an "informal inquiry".

The notice said: "The In-House Committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the complaint dated April 19, 2019 of a former employee of the Supreme Court of India. Please take note that in case of Indira Jaising vs Supreme Court of India and others, it has been held that the report of a committee constituted as a part of the In-House Procedure is not liable to be made public."

It further said: "The In House Committee has submitted its report dated May 5, 2019 in accordance with the In House Procedure, to the next senior judge competent to receive the report and also sent a copy to the judge concerned, namely, the CJI.

"The allegations against the CJI had become public on April 20 when some news web portals had come out with the stories.

The woman had sent her affidavit to 22 judges of the apex court about the alleged sexual harassment.

Within hours of the allegations coming into public domain, an unprecedented hearing by a bench comprising CJI and Justices Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna had taken place on April 20 which was Saturday.