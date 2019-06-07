Shashi Tharoor gets bail in defamation case over his 'scorpion seated on a Shiv-ling' jibe at PM

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 07: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Babbar over Congress leader's comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a scorpion seated on a Shiv-ling".

The Rouse avenue court in the national capita granted bail on personal bond of Rs 20,000. The next hearing in the case has been fixed for July 25.

Tharoor sparked a controversy last year when he likened Prime Minister Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling.

BJP's Rajeev Babbar had filed the complaint alleging that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates the Hindu deity but is also defamatory.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Literary Festival in October 2018, Tharoor claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

Reacting on Tharoor's remarks, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had then said Tharoor had disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Responding to Prasad, Tharoor said that his comment quoting an unnamed RSS source on Modi had been in public domain for six years.