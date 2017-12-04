Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar disqualified from Rajya Sabha

Rebel JD(U) MPs, Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar on Monday was disqualified from Rajya Sabha.

Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar, both of whom are contesting the official Nitish Kumar faction's move seeking their disqualification, have questioned Rajya Sabha chairman's jurisdiction in the matter.

Yadav and Anwar were among a few elected representatives who denounced Kumar for joining forces with the BJP and forming a coalition government in Bihar which, they said, was against the mandate given by people in the Assembly polls.

OneIndia News