Everything need not be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar taken to Mumbai hospital, to undergo galbladder surgery tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 29: NCP chief and senior leader Sharad Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check up after he felt uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening, party leader Nawab Malik informed today.

"Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI.

Pawar will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 when an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his schedules until then have been cancelled, the news agency reported quoting Malik.

Is travel still risky? Key FAQs answered about Covid-19 restrictions for passengers

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the minister added.

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar (80) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist''s residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.