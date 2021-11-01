Shantidham Foundation presents first of its kind international talent hunt for PWDs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: Jhoom India, a unique international-level talent hunt for persons with disabilities, is back with its 5th season of award ceremony that will be hosted on November 13th, 2021.

Organised by Shantidham Foundation, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, the event has a huge national presence and includes Dance, Song, Speed Painting, Acting, Mimicry, Anchoring and any other extra talents also.

Shantidham Foundation is a Non-Profit-making voluntary Organisation, carrying out different developmental activities for last 16 years for the underprivileged sections of the society in PAN India.

Seeing the sheer and fervor of different genre in various International talent hunt, Shantidham Foundation had taken an initiation by creating unique platform "JHOOM INDIA TALENTS INTERNATIONAL" Globally and supported by SSEPD, Government of Odisha, DePwD, Government of India, EZCC, Govt. of India, Culture Department, Govt. of India and NSD, Government of India.

This unique programme gives a huge platform to the talented PwDs, wherein they can showcase their hidden talents globally. This gives them recognition, name, fame and ultimately confident enough to earn livelihood through their talent, which is the main motto of the programme. This year we have got 1280 registrations from all over the globe. They will be promoted by different social media promotions of JHOOM INDIA through facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. We are associated with 94 Organisations.

The Award Ceremony programme of Jhoom India Talents, International and "SAMARTH" an International Magazine will be virtually inaugurated by Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha as Chief Guest. SAMARTH will be published for the PWDs, where their stories will be placed and the magazines will be distributed digitally to all the sectors globally.

The foundation also felicitating the winners of Paralympics, Tokyo in the award ceremony this year, as they are the inspirations of the society. SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION have honoured them "JHOOM INDIA TALENTS INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD" - 2021.

The winners of will also be announced at the ceremony and their performances will be telecasted. The video bytes of the Special Guest of Honours and eminent personalities will also be telecasted in the Award Ceremony programme.

The AWARD CEREMONY will be held on dated 13th of November 2021 virtually from 6 PM - 8 PM (Indian Standard time). The Programme will be livestream in FACEBOOK & YOU TUBE and it will be promoted by DAILYHUNT, PHUNFLIX, PHANDO and BATOI, where more than one lakh public will watch the Show worldwide.

Dr. Soubhagya Routray, for Shanthidham Foundation extended thanks to Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ramachandu Tejavath, IAS, (Rtd.) Ex-Chief Secretary, Telangana & Chief Patron, Shantidham Foundation , Dilip Tirkey, Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Ex-Captain of Indian Hockey team and awardees of Padmashri, Arjuna Award for Hockey, Dinesh Khanna, Acting Director, National School of Drama, Director, EZCC, Govt. of India, Kaushik Pandya, President of FAIITA, New Delhi, Mahentesh G K, President, All India Blind Association and Chairman of SAMARTHANAM Trust, Ashwini Rath, MD - BATOI System (P) Ltd, Sunil Mohapatra, CRO, Dailyhunt, Minesh Upadhya, CEO, PHUNFLIX & PHANDO, Print Media, TV Media, Social Media, Digital Media, Advisory Body Members, Executive Body Members, Volunteers of SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION from all over the country and especially to all the participated Organisations and Schools, Participants and Parents from all over the Globe for their kind support to make this programme a big success.

