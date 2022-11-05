Shalimar LTT Express catches fire near Nashik

20-year-old elephant dies after being hit by train in Kerala

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Nashik, Nov 05: Shalimar to LTT (Kurla) train's parcel van caught fire on Saturday morning at Nashik in Maharashtra. No person was reported injured in the incident.

Chief public relations officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said that no person was injured in the incident.

Train 18030 Shalimar to LTT detaining at Nashik Road Railway station due to fire noticed in parcel van (luggage compartment. No paseengers in this bogie). Fire tenders attending and extinguishing fire. Fire is under control now. No injury to any Passenger/any person (1/1). — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) November 5, 2022

The fire in the train was noticed at around 8.43 a.m. when the train arrived at Nashik Road station where it has a stoppage. The railway officials noticed the smoke billowing up from the parcel coach and immediately called the fire brigade for help.

The fire has now been doused off, said the CPRO.

Seconds before being hit by a train, mother and child saved by RPF jawans | VIDEO

The CPRO also added that the parcel van which was next to engine was detached.

"Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely. The reason of fire is not yet established. Further details follows please. Time of incident 8.45 a.m," added the CPRO.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12:14 [IST]