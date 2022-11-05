Shalimar LTT Express catches fire near Nashik

YouTube
    Nashik, Nov 05: Shalimar to LTT (Kurla) train's parcel van caught fire on Saturday morning at Nashik in Maharashtra. No person was reported injured in the incident.

    Chief public relations officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said that no person was injured in the incident.

    The fire in the train was noticed at around 8.43 a.m. when the train arrived at Nashik Road station where it has a stoppage. The railway officials noticed the smoke billowing up from the parcel coach and immediately called the fire brigade for help.

    The fire has now been doused off, said the CPRO.

    The CPRO also added that the parcel van which was next to engine was detached.

    "Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely. The reason of fire is not yet established. Further details follows please. Time of incident 8.45 a.m," added the CPRO.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
