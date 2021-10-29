Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor for another 3 years

New Delhi, Oct 29: Reserve Bank of India, Governor, Shaktikanta Das' tenure has been extended by another three years.

The government said that it has re-appointed Das as the RBI Governor for a period of three years beyond December 10. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official statement read following the approval by the appointments committee of the Cabinet.

Das was first appointed RBI Governor on December 11 2018. Prior to this he was the department of economic affairs secretary in the Finance Ministry.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 8:18 [IST]