YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor for another 3 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Reserve Bank of India, Governor, Shaktikanta Das' tenure has been extended by another three years.

    Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor for another 3 years
    Reserve Bank of India, Governor, Shaktikanta Das

    The government said that it has re-appointed Das as the RBI Governor for a period of three years beyond December 10. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official statement read following the approval by the appointments committee of the Cabinet.

    Das was first appointed RBI Governor on December 11 2018. Prior to this he was the department of economic affairs secretary in the Finance Ministry.

    More SHAKTIKANTA DAS News  

    Read more about:

    shaktikanta das rbi governor

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X